George Lopez Tacos Arrives in Lubbock

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – George Lopez Tacos, the restaurant has already begun delivering to customers nationwide, including Lubbock. Crafted to deliver bold flavors, George Lopez Tacos features iconic street taco recipes developed by George and the expert culinary team at Nextbite. The George Lopez Tacos menu includes tender and slow-cooked meats, flavorful toppings, and savory sauces for a delicious taco experience. These tacos are delivered in a “build-your-own” format to ensure the perfect taco for everyone.  Nextbite’s virtual restaurant solution seamlessly connects its local restaurant partners with delivery services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates and Grubhub, all of which are delivering George Lopez Tacos to customers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar