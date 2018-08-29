Get a new vintage handbag at Dillard's this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas - The folks from Dillard's stopped by to tell us about their upcoming Vintage Handbag Event and how you can attend.
Watch the video above for details.
For more information, go to dillards.com.
More Stories
-
You can find more tips in her book.
-
There's no cost to attend
-
Watch the video to see how you can help!
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.