Trends and Friends

Get a new vintage handbag at Dillard's this weekend

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 05:53 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 05:53 PM CDT

Get a new vintage handbag at Dillard's this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas - The folks from Dillard's stopped by to tell us about their upcoming Vintage Handbag Event and how you can attend.

Watch the video above for details.

For more information, go to dillards.com.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected