Get all the details on changes coming to Texas Tech Athletics

The folks from Texas Tech Athletics stopped by to tell us about some of the changes coming to their program and how they think it’ll make game day even more fun.
Watch the video for details.
For more information, go to texastech.com.
by: Elizabeth HalePosted: / Updated:
The folks from Texas Tech Athletics stopped by to tell us about some of the changes coming to their program and how they think it’ll make game day even more fun.
Watch the video for details.
For more information, go to texastech.com.