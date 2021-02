LUBBOCK, Texas - After Matt Dawson was critically injured while working a crash, the West Texas Hero Homes decided to build him and his wife a mortgage-free home. The reason they do this is to take care of returning military and first responders who have sacrificed so much for our freedom by providing mortgage-free homes to disabled heroes and their families in the Lubbock area. Bryce Daniel joins us to share the progress and when they will be doing the Notes of Love.