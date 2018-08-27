Trends and Friends

Get ready to rock on at the Cactus Theater

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 05:46 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 05:46 PM CDT

Get ready to rock on at the Cactus Theater

LUBBOCK, Texas - The folks from Cactus Theater stopped by to tell us about all of the fun things they have coming up.

Watch the video above for details.

For more information, go to cactustheater.com.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected