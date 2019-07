LUBBOCK, Texas–The National Multiple Sclerosis Bike Tour is coming up and it’s time for your to get registered for the Cactus and Crude Ride through Midland, Lamesa and Lubbock at the Caprock Winery. Plus, they’re also in need of several volunteers.

Check out this video to see how you can participate and give back to this important cause.

For more information contact Lyndee Klein at (806) 725-0946.