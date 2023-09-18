LUBBOCK, Texas— Expired, unused or unwanted medications pose dangers, even if they are locked up. In an ongoing effort to help local residents properly dispose of their medications, the Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC), managed by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, will host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout event 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, 3601 4th Street. For more information, call (806) 414-9495 or visit MedicationCleanout.com.