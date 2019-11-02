Get your Guns Up for Lady Raider Basketball

LUBBOCK, Texas–Texas Tech Lady Raider Basketball Head Coach, Marlene Stollings shared her expectations for this year’s team. With three returning players, a solid coaching staff and a strong community fan base, this season is sure to be a success. She’s inviting all of you to come out and support the Lady Raiders in their season opener on November 14. And, with tickets only $1 per person; there’y no reason why the stadium shouldn’t be packed. Check out this video to hear more from Coach Stollings.