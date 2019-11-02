Get your Guns Up for Lady Raider Basketball

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas–Texas Tech Lady Raider Basketball Head Coach, Marlene Stollings shared her expectations for this year’s team. With three returning players, a solid coaching staff and a strong community fan base, this season is sure to be a success. She’s inviting all of you to come out and support the Lady Raiders in their season opener on November 14. And, with tickets only $1 per person; there’y no reason why the stadium shouldn’t be packed. Check out this video to hear more from Coach Stollings.

