LUBBOCK, Texas— Flatlands Dance Theatre invites audiences to experience a one-of-a-kind immersive performance exploring the stories of motherhood during the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring original dance, theatre, music and film, Pandemic Mama unpacks the complex, multifaceted experiences of mothers grappling with the multitude of expectations, fear, disappointments, unexpected joys, and dynamically changed (and changing) lives during a pandemic.