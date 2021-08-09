Get your tickets for 62/82 Music Fest now before you miss out

ROPESVILLE, Texas – Some will dance and some will enjoy the evening from their lawn chairs! Whatever your style is come out to Ropesville and enjoy the best night you’re gonna have in 2021!! Bring your own chair and cooler to kick up your feet and enjoy live music, your favorite beverage and time with friends! Bands being featured are Dirty River Boys, Triston Marez, The Wilder Blue, Hogg Maulie, and Ox Martin. If you would like to attend tickets are $20 in Advance and $25 at the Gate. For kids, it is $10 for 6-12 year-olds, Kids under 5 free of charge. If you would like to bring a cooler It costs $20. The gate opens at 4 PM on Saturday, August 21st at Main Street in Ropesville. Find out more at Ropesfco.com.