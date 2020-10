Get your tickets for Mistletoe Market at KK’s Corner Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas – Tickets are now on sale for KK’s Corner Malls Mistletoe Market! Some of the events have tickets and some are free! Check out the video above for more details.

Events:

Tickets —> https://kkscornermall.com/pages/mistletoe-market

Wednesday, November 18

Preview Night

7PM – 9PM

$25 Ticket (proceeds to benefit survivors of sex trafficking at OneVoiceHome)

Louis Vuitton Raffle

Silent Auction Begins

*Proceeds to benefit survivors of sex trafficking at OneVoiceHome*

Thursday, November 19

Ladies Night

7PM – 9PM

Jon Hardy Raffle

*Proceeds to benefit survivors of sex trafficking at OneVoiceHome*

Friday, November 20

10AM – 7PM

Joining Voices with KK’s

Silent Auction Ends at 7PM

*Proceeds to benefit survivors of sex trafficking at OneVoiceHome*

Saturday, November 21

Breakfast with Santa

$15 Advanced Tickets Only

https://kkscornermall.com/pages/mistletoe-market

Sunday, November 22

Christmas Pictures with Santa