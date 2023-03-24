LUBBOCK, Texas—The 14th annual Boots and Buckles benefiting the Refuge Services is Saturday, April 1. You will enjoy dinner, entertainment, live and silent auction and more. Refuge Services Inc. is a public non-profit organization established in 1999 to provide services to the whole person with hippotherapy, therapeutic-riding and equine assisted psychotherapy. Find out more at refugeservices.org, on Facebook: Refuge Services, or by calling Patti Mandrell 806-790-6664. Ticket deadline is Sunday, March 26.