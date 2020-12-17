Get your videos in for Caroling in the Courtyard that airs Dec. 23rd

Lubbock, Texas – The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Caroling in the Courtyard event has not been canceled, but it does have a different look this year. With current health precautions, many people will be unable to see family members this holiday season. The Buddy Holly Center would like to help the community send a holiday message or greeting to those who can’t be near.

From the safety of home, the Buddy Holly Center invites participants to record and submit a video message of holiday dedication or celebration. Submissions will be compiled into a video and posted on the Buddy Holly Center website, available for community members just in time for the holidays.

Caroling in the Courtyard, an Online Community Project will feature the music of the Jenni Dale Lord Band. Part Texas, part Bakersfield, part old school and new, Jenni Dale Lord Band has created a style all its own. Recognized by the Texas Regional Radio Music Association, Jenni Dale Lord has been nominated for new female vocalist of the year, and most recently, female vocalist of the year.

Catch the Caroling in the Courtyard, an Online Community Project premiere on Wednesday, December 23rd on the Buddy Holly Center’s website, buddyhollycenter.org.

For those wishing to participate in the project, visit buddyhollycenter.org to fill out the submission form. We have limited slots available on a first come, first serve basis.