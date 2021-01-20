Girl Scout cookies now on sale, new options to buy this year

LUBBOCK, Texas – Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains kicks off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season January 15, during a challenging time when many Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe. Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program—including taking contact-free pickup and delivery orders through a new national collaboration with Grubhub.
Ordering Now Available Through Delivery Platform Grubhub
This season, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains is participating in a national collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub so girls have an additional way to facilitate contact-free cookie orders. In Lubbock, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. A hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology. Check the Grubhub app for additional details. As always, the proceeds benefit the troop and council while providing another innovative way to safely run the cookie program virtually. Girl Scouts is grateful to Grubhub for waiving all fees for the organization to make this new delivery option feasible for sales without reducing troops’ and councils’ proceeds.
Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized in Lubbock from January 15 through March 7. Consumers can support Girl Scouts by purchasing Thin Mints®, Peanut Butter Patties®, Shortbread, the new Toast-Yay!™ and more in a few different ways:
- If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.
- If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618 (message and data rates may apply. Text STOPGS for STOP, HELPGS for help), or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in your area.
- Visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts to order via contact-free delivery from Grubhub in Lubbock.
- Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains is grateful to Walmart, Kroger, United Groceries, and other local businesses for opening space outside their retail locations for Girl Scouts to sell cookies in a safe and socially distant manner.
- Beginning February 1, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.