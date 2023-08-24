LUBBOCK, Texas—Desserts First with the Girl Scouts sounds sweet to me! You can support this Girl Scout fundraiser with their online auction. This event is Thursday, August 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion. Desserts First is an intimate evening featuring local chefs’ Girl Scout Cookie inspired desserts, wine, and a silent auction. This event supports Girl Scouts in Lubbock and the Girl Scout mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Find out more on Facebook, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.