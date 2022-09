LUBBOCK, Texas—Desserts First, an event that features twelve local chefs who will create Girl Scout Cookie inspired desserts is Thursday, September 15. There will be wine pairing from McPherson Cellars Winery. This event directly impacts the work of Girl Scouts in the Lubbock Community, by proving leadership and educational opportunities to girls from K-12 through adulthood. Get more on tickets/sponsorship: gs-strong.org/DF2022 of by emailing Sierra Kane: skane@gs-top.org