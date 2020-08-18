Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains launch new cookie, Toast-Yay

LUBBOCK, Texas – Today Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains and Girl Scouts of the USA kicked off a countdown to the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season with the announcement of a new cookie in Lubbock and other select areas: Toast-Yay. It is a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite.

When Girl Scout Cookie season returns, Toast-Yay! will give consumers a new way to celebrate joy, alongside other favorites like Thin Mints® and Caramel deLites®. Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains kicks off cookie season on January 15 in Lubbock; visit gs-top.org/cookies for more information about sales dates and specific cookie availability.