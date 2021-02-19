Girls Night Out at Victory Combat Sports Academy this Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas - The new Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is home to a lot of new things. One of those is United Supermarkets restaurant Rave On. From delicious food, unique drinks and an experience like no other, it is a great place for the whole family, date night or just to grab a bite to eat for lunch.

They have normal drinks like you can find anywhere else but they also have some signature ones as well. Along with a complete wine and beer list, they have you covered at the restaurant, just for happy hour or if you are coming to enjoy a show.