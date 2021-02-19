LUBBOCK, Texas – Ladies, join Victory Combat Sports Academy for a casual social. Come unwind as they celebrate strength, nurture healing, and build self confidence in the company of Victory’s female instructors and other beautiful leaders in our community. They will celebrate the strength of body, mind, and soul and enjoy a mimosa, light snacks, and a sample of several therapeutic services from all around Lubbock. RSVP on this page or text 806-559-7626. The cover is $10.
Girls Night Out at Victory Combat Sports Academy this Saturday
