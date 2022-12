LUBBOCK, Texas—Carpet Tech is known for giving back to our community; it’s no surprise they have a Give Back Week. Each weekday starting December 5, technicians and office staff in each Carpet Tech location serve food, donate supplies, clean or share a portion of the company’s proceeds to give back. They are estimated to give back a total of over $30,000 in time, supplies and services. Visit them at carpettech.com and follow them on social media at @callcarpettech.