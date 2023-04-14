LUBBOCK, Texas—Locally owned and operated by Fa-tia Johnson, a nurse practitioner, Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa offers a variety of services. They not only offer the usual Botox and fillers, but they are the only place in Lubbock that has the “Kegel chair” or EmSella that does 12,000 Kegels in 30 minutes. They are also the first in Lubbock to offer Emsculpt Neo which does an equivalent to 20,000 crunches in 30 mins to help destroy fat and build muscle. They are located at 10607 Quaker Ave, Suite 130. You can also reach out at gloandsparke.com.