Gluten-Free, Kiddo Friendly Kits to Satisfy Any Sweet Tooth

LUBBOCK, Texas – From classroom and team celebrations to birthday and holiday parties, being a kid on a restricted diet often means missing out on a tasty part of the fun.

With Little GF Chefs, there’s finally an easy way for parents to get their littles helping and having a blast in the kitchen while fostering a positive relationship with their food!

Their delicious kid-friendly kits are free of gluten and sesame as well as the top 8 allergens: peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, wheat, milk, soy, fish, and shellfish.

Support your gluten-free kids this National Celiac Awareness Day on September 13th with one of these scrumptious treats:

Ice Cream Sandwiches – From the soft brownie-esque cookies to the plant-based rainbow sprinkles, you’ll have fun beating the heat with this classic summertime concoction!

– From the soft brownie-esque cookies to the plant-based rainbow sprinkles, you’ll have fun beating the heat with this classic summertime concoction! Soft Pretzel Bites – Put their fine motor skills to work mixing and shaping this mouth watering dough and then savor the results!

– Put their fine motor skills to work mixing and shaping this mouth watering dough and then savor the results! Unicorn Donuts – Add a dash of magic to your next breakfast or birthday morning surprise with these enchanting morsels.

Each kit includes the recipe, mixes, and decorating supplies so kids can immediately dig in to the fun!