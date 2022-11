LUBBOCK, Texas—Food Trucks for a Cause is using local food truck to give back to our local nonprofits. GoGo Giri food truck was started by two Texas Tech college students and they serve up homemade slaw and more. They set up once a month so the Lubbock community can enjoy a variety of food all in one spot. Each month they choose a local nonprofit to donate part of the proceeds from all the participating food trucks. Follow them at @ftfaclbk.