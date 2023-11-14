LUBBOCK, Texas—Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas is having a free Shred Day on Thursday, November 15 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to celebrate National Recycling Day. This will take place at Goodwill’s Career Resource Center, 6520 University, Suite 11. Bring any personal documents, papers or files! No need to remove staples or paperclips with a limit of four (4) boxes per person. Visit their website to find out more about how Goodwill is making a difference at goodwillnwtexas.org/document-destruction.