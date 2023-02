LUBBOCK, Texas—The Edge Theatre’s production of Fairview will be Friday through Saturday, February 24 through 26 and March 3 through 5. Fairview is the story of the African American Frazier family who is in the process of preparing for a birthday party. Nothing may be what it seems to be in this look at family and drama. Find out more and purchase tickets at: FB: EDGE THEATRE, EDGETHEATRELUBBOCK.ORG.