Great Clips offering free cuts for active and retired military members this Veterans Day

LUBBOCK, Texas – For the eighth consecutive year, Great Clips salons across the country, including in Lubbock and Plainview Texas, are showing appreciation for active and retired military service members this Veterans Day, Nov. 11th.

On Nov. 11, veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get either a free haircut or a free haircut card to use later. In addition, non-veteran customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons can pay it forward. They receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran as a token of thanks. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 to Dec. 11, 2020 at any Great Clips salon.

For more information on the Great Clips Veterans Day promotion, visit https://www.greatclips.com/promotions/veterans-day.