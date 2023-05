LUBBOCK, Texas— You can find the perfect gift for mom this weekend at Dillard’s. They have a great selection from clothing and shoes, to handbags, nightwear and accessories. If you’re still not sure what to get her, you can never go wrong with a Dillard’s gift card. Dillard’s is located in the South Plains Mall at 6002 Slide Road. Find out more at southplainsmall.com.