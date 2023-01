LUBBOCK, Texas— Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church is inviting you to their scholarship banquet. The Rev. Dr. & Mrs. J.H. Ford Scholarship banquet will be Saturday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Country Club. Proceeds from the banquet support the church’s scholarship fund. It has awarded thousands of dollars to their college students. Get tickets and more information by calling 806-928-0202.