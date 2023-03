LUBBOCK, Texas— Groove Day at South Plains College featuring Sonny Emory. Sonny is a drummer, known for playing with Eric Clapton, Earth, Wind and Fire and more. The event is Saturday, March 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and admission is free. The general public, including students, are welcome to participate. For more information, scan the code on the flyer or go to spccreativearts.com/grooveday.