Guests at Logan’s Roadhouse now have new ways to bring the authentic Roadhouse experience home

LUBBOCK, Texas – Logan’s Roadhouse has a new Family Meals and Ready-to-Grill Kits, the Real American Roadhouse’s mesquite wood-grilled steaks and other signature favorites are available for to-go and delivery. For a limited time, guests can take home these ready-to-eat packs:

Family Meals (each served with two large sides):

20-Piece Chicken Tenders ($25) – All-natural chicken served classic style with honey mustard or BBQ sauce.

($25) – All-natural chicken served classic style with honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Grilled Chicken Dinner ($25) – Four 8-ounce all-natural chicken breasts, served over rice pilaf with choice of Teriyaki or Parmesan Peppercorn style.

($25) – Four 8-ounce all-natural chicken breasts, served over rice pilaf with choice of Teriyaki or Parmesan Peppercorn style. Steak Dinner ($40) – Four 6-ounce USDA Choice, mesquite wood-grilled Sirloins.

($40) – Four 6-ounce USDA Choice, mesquite wood-grilled Sirloins. Ribs ($40) – Two full racks of baby back ribs, slow-cooked in-house and basted with BBQ sauce.

For those who want to do the grilling at home, Logan’s Ready-to-Grill kits come with a one-of-a-kind special seasoning blend for steaks and pork chops. From $5 to $15, guests can order any of these options: 6-ounce Sirloin, 12-ounce Sirloin, 12-ounce New York Strip, 12-ounce hand-cut Ribeye, four pack of 6-ounce Pork Chops or a full rack of baby back ribs. Guests can mix and match so everyone enjoys their Roadhouse favorites. Family size sides are also available to complete a convenient meal without the hassle of going to the grocery store.

In addition to the new meals and kits, the leading steakhouse is also bringing back these fan favorites for dine-in and to-go: Mesquite Wood-Grilled Salmon, Mesquite Wood-Grilled Salmon Caesar, Fish & Chips, and Logan’s famous Sweet Potato served with butter and cinnamon.

Dine-in guests can also enjoy $5 Tito’s Electric Lemonades in Original, Blue Lightening or the all-new Hunch Punch.

“Logan’s is back and better than ever with the same incredible value and high quality meals that our guests have come to expect and love,” said Director of Marketing Kristen Hohl. “Our dining rooms are open for safe dining, but our Family Meals and Ready-to-Grill Kits are great ways to ensure our loyal fans can enjoy their Roadhouse favorites in the comfort of their own homes.”

Logan’s Roadhouse is leading the way in health and safety with added precautions to provide excellent food with real care for its guests. In its restaurants, all indoor and outdoor seating options are compliant to appropriate social distancing guidelines. Place settings, utensils and menus are sanitized after every use, all condiments are disposable, and hand sanitizing stations or hand washing stations are readily available to all customers and employees. For those who prefer to dine at home, Logan’s is also serving guests through contactless delivery in tamper-evident bags.

Logan’s is open for dine-in, carryout and delivery. For more information or to order online, visit logansroadhouse.com.