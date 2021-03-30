H-E-B offers new in-store and virtual nutrition and health services for customers in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – H-E-B is launching its newest Nutrition and Health Services location in the Lubbock store this month during National Nutrition Month®, a time when the nationwide focus is put on the importance of making informed food choices and developing good eating and physical activity habits. H-E-B has made a significant investment over the past six years to create a program that is individualized to its customers — knowing when it comes to health and nutrition one size does not fit all. H-E-B Lubbock is now the eighth dedicated H-E-B store in Texas to offer full-time onsite and telehealth nutrition and health services for its customers.

The services include nutrition counseling, meal planning and nutrition education as well as metabolic testing, body composition testing and deficiency panels. Most services are covered by insurance and H-E-B offers affordable cash payment options.

While the Nutrition Services program aims to help any Texan striving to be healthy and live a healthier lifestyle, Bates says she sees lot of opportunities to serve multiple unmet needs of the Lubbock and surrounding communities.

Appointments for these services can be made in person or online by calling 855-481-1149 or logging onto www.heb.com/nutrition.