H-E-B Quest for Texas Best 2021 call for entries now open

LUBBOCK, Texas – Now in its eighth year, H-E-B Quest for Texas Best has expanded its search for the finest foods and beverages in the Lone Star State to also include non-food items. In addition to food creators and innovators, Texas-based purveyors of beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and everything in between are now invited to join! The call for entries is now open, and submissions will be accepted February 24th through April 7th. Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.

To prepare for Quest, participants will have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product during special virtual information sessions March 2nd, 10th and 11th. Registration is required and space is limited to competitors only. To reserve your informational meeting space, review competition details and learn more about the newest requirement – a two-minute video – please visit heb.com/quest.

Since launching the contest in 2014, H-E-B has reviewed more than 4,500 samples of the most creative and mouthwatering Texas-made food and beverages, deemed more than 750 unique products worthy of shelf placement and awarded nearly $1 million in prize money, marketing, supplemental support and mentoring. Interested suppliers and manufacturers can submit details about their products at heb.com/quest by April 7th for consideration.

After the Call for Entries period is complete, H-E-B’s Business Development Managers will select the Top 20 applicants, who will present their products before a panel of judges selected by H-E-B on August 24th-26th, 2021 at the San Antonio Food Bank. The panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award $25,000 to the Grand Prize winner, the title of “Texas Best” and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner and $10,000 to the third-place winner.