LUBBOCK, Texas— This event will give participants and sponsors a chance to enjoy amazing food, fun, and entertainment in a casual environment. From auctions to dancing, to just kicking back and relaxing, this party will be a fantastic way to celebrate Habitat’s mission of building homes, communities, and hope. Reach out for more information at lubbockhabitat.org. Christy Reeves (806) 500-1996 creeves@lubbockhabitat.org