LUBBOCK, Texas—What a great way to get organized for the New Year. The Darlin Dime ladies will be offering their free monthly DIY workshop at Habitat ReStore located at 3630 50th Street on Saturday, January 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. No supplies needed. While you are there, shop around the Habitat ReStore. They are always needing donations and all the proceeds go to support building homes for Habitat for Humanity. Find out more @lubbockhabitatrestore.