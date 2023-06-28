LUBBOCK, Texas— Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announce Hamilton, The Musical at Buddy Holly Hall, July 19 through 30. Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre, a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Purchase tickets at BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 806-792-8339.