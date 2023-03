LUBBOCK, Texas—Hannah Yoo, a graduate student at the NMHI gave us an insight on her experience working with Dr. Binks. As a student, she has received hands on training and education working with patients. Ms. Yoo shared how this will further prepare her for future careers. Reach out to the Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative at Texas Tech University to find out more on how they are supporting their patients. The NMHI can be reached at 806-742- 6644 or nmhi@ttu.edu.