LUBBOCK, Texas—Get your team together, make a donation, offer a silent auction item or volunteer to be part of Hannah’s Hope Golf Tournament on Monday, October 17 at Hillcrest Country Club. Every dollar raised goes directly to benefit the Rett Syndrome Foundation. Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that affects 1 in 10,000 females (and even more rarely in males) and begins to display itself in missed milestones or regression at 6 to 18 months. Find out more at rettsyndrome.org/hannahshope22