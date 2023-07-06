LUBBOCK, Texas—The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock will hold its 83rd Anniversary Celebration on Saturday July 15 in Duran Park next to the JT & Margaret Talkington Boys & Girls Club. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. and end at 2:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to celebrate, including all alumni and current members and their families. You will enjoy food, blow-up jumpers, basketball, music, door prizes and more. To celebrate, they will be giving away some throwback 50 cent memberships for the 2023-2024 School year. Find out more at lubbockbgc.org, Facebook: Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock.