LUBBOCK, Texas—A fun event to support Lubbock Habitat for Humanity. The Hard Hats and Heels fundraising event will take place on Saturday, June 10 at Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA). There will be live music, dinner, auctions and more. Reach out now for sponsorships and auction items. The goal is to raise enough to build one new HH home in Lubbock. Contact Christy Reeves for tickets, sponsorships, auction items and more information at creeves@lubbockhabitat.org or on their Facebook page, Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.