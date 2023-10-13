LUBBOCK, Texas— Main Event is having a Spooktacular event on Halloween from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. that will have fun for all ages. The costume contest is at 7:00 p.m. and you can win laser tag for a year. Plus, enjoy candy bags for the kids, a craft area and so much more. Main Event is filled with lights, music, food, drinks and entertainment for all ages. A place for your family holiday gatherings even corporate events. Find out more at mainevent/lubbock.com. Main Event is a Lubbock Dining for Charities partner. This month the local nonprofit partnership is with Voice of Hope. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com.