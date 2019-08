LUBBOCK, Texas–The local Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and the Lubbock Fire Department (LFD) are partnering up again this year to host Fill the Boot. They’re inviting the community to come on out to support the cause August 15th through August 17th.

