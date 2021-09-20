Help support against sex trafficking and survivors at the Art of Freedom with One Voice Home

LUBBOCK, Texas – The annual Art of Freedom event is an art sale and auction featuring works of art in all mediums from local and global artists to benefit survivors of sex trafficking. When 16-year-old Garland Spore, learned of the reality that girls her age were being sex trafficked in our community, she became determined to make a difference. Her vision of an art show to raise funds for this cause has grown into The Art of Freedom, One Voice Home’s annual signature fundraiser. It is happening November 6th, 2021 and is free to attend! With over 79,000 minors and young adults being sexually trafficked in Texas alone, the need for safe homes and a place for healing is a desperate one. Join them at the Art of Freedom to help us fight against sex trafficking, and extend grace, healing, & restoration to survivors!