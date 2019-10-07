Help your child understand the impact of bullying

LUBBOCK, Texas–It’s national bullying prevention month and Danica Shay Carranza is sharing tips on how to talk with your child about bullying and the impacts of it. Watch this video to get Danica’s tips on managing those tough conversations.
by: Raché AhdeyPosted: / Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas–It’s national bullying prevention month and Danica Shay Carranza is sharing tips on how to talk with your child about bullying and the impacts of it. Watch this video to get Danica’s tips on managing those tough conversations.