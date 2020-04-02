Here’s your Latino Lubbock Update on Capirotada

LUBBOCK, Texas–In this week’s Latino Lubbock Update, Christy Martinez-Garcia shares the meaning of Capirotada, a delicious bread pudding. It’s often made common ingredients in the Hispanic household, including: stale bread, melted cheese, piloncillo, dried fruit and nuts. The unique thing about it is that each ingredient has a religious significance. The dish is a reminder of Christ’s suffering on Good Friday, with the bread signifying the Body of Christ, the piloncillo symbolizing the blood lost, the cloves representing the nails of the cross, the cinnamon sticks are a reminder of the wood of the cross and the melted cheese binds it all together is a symbol for the Holy Shroud. Watch the video to hear more about it.