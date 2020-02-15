Here’s your Latino Lubbock Update on the upcoming Carrillo Scholarship Banquet

LUBBOCK, Texas–In this week’s Latino Lubbock Update, Christy Martinez Garcia talks with David Carrillo about the scholarship banquet that was developed in honor of his father. Watch the video to hear more about the event and how you can participate.
