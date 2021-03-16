High Plains Wine, Brews & BBQ happening April 10th

LUBBOCK, Texas – Join High Plains Wine & Food Foundation for the 2021 Wine, Brews & BBQ Cook Off Event on April 10th at FiberMax Center for Discovery! There will be food, wine, beer & spirits with live music and lots of fun to be had. The proceeds from this event will allow us to award 3 – $2500 scholarships to currently enrolled local collegiate students, as well as 3 scholarships in the amount of $500 each that will be awarded to deserving local high school students hoping to enter these fields of study RHIM, Viticulture or Enology. They are now accepting team registrations! Contact info@hpwff.org for more info

The event costs $10 for HPWFF Member tickets and Non Member tickets are $15.