High Point Village announces new Therapy Department: Cultivate Therapies

LUBBOCK, Texas – High Point Village is excited to announce the launch of their therapy department, Cultivate Therapies. Through this new service, High Point Village will continue to celebrate individuals with intellectual disabilities as we cultivate growth through therapeutic goals.

High Point Village has provided Music Therapy services since January of 2018 and is now expanding to offer Speech Therapy beginning in summer of 2021. Music Therapy will continue to be offered onsite by our board-certified music therapists, and Speech-Language Pathology will be offered onsite at High Point Village by students and professors from the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

In person and telehealth therapy sessions will be available to all ages and diagnoses from the community. Individualized objectives are addressed within group and individual sessions.

Grace Gomez, High Point Village Therapy Services Director says, “As a board-certified music therapist, I was ecstatic to begin Music Therapy at High Point Village in 2018. My desire is for High Point Village to be a once stop therapy spot for current and new Villagers. What a privilege and honor it is to see this dream become a reality and to serve each of you by adding additional therapies within Cultivate Therapies!”

High Point Village is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 2008. The organization’s mission is to create a village where individuals with intellectual disabilities can live, learn, work, worship, and achieve their full potential. High Point Village has a variety of enrichment programs such as Reach High and Dream Big (day programs for adults 18 years and older), Afternoon Enrichment classes, Cultivate Therapies, social parties and summer camps.