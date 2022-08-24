LUBBOCK, Texas- Highpoint Village is excited for another semester to provide enrichment classes for individuals with intellectual and development delays. The classes begin September 12 and last until December 5. Some of the classes offered are: Introduction to Comic Art, Cooking, Zumba, Drama and more. If you would like to learn more contact Enrichment Coordinator Courtney Morgan at cmorgan@highpointvillage.org or 806-698-0015.