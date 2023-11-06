LUBBOCK, Texas—Giving Tuesday, a nation wide day to give for philanthropy, begins Tuesday, November 28 and High Point Village is asking the community to join in to make a difference. HPV has a mission to create a village where individuals with intellectual disabilities can live, learn, worship, and achieve their full potential. Find out more details at highpointvillage.org or call 806.698.0015.
by: Brandi Driggers
