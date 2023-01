LUBBOCK, Texas—High Point Village is ready for their Spring Afternoon Enrichment Classes. These classes begin January 30 and run through April 26. They have a mission to create a village where individuals with intellectual disabilities can live, learn, work, worship and achieve their full potential. They offer day programs, therapies, enrichment classes and other opportunities for social growth. You can get more information on volunteering and their events at highpointvillage.org.