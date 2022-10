LUBBOCK, Texas—You are invited to the 2022 Celebration Gala, ‘Heaven on Earth’ on Thursday, November 3 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. This event is hosted by High Point Village. You can purchase a sponsorship or individual tickets below by visiting the online registration page at highpointvillage.org. If you prefer, you may print the sponsorship packet and mail to High Point Village. If you have any questions, reach out to 806.698.0015